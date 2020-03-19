Dhruva Sarja To Collaborate With Pogaru Director Nanda Kishore For The Second Time

Dhruva Sarja is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated next, Pogaru. The makers recently announced that they will be releasing the first song of the Sandalwood biggie on March 27.

In the meantime, a number of media reports have suggested that Dhruva is in talks to collaborate with his Pogaru director, Nanda Kishore for the second time. The yet-untitled project will officially be launched on May 5 and is being produced by Uday Mehta. Dhruva Sarja, in a recent interview, confirmed the same and said "I will be juggling between shooting for Uday Mehta’s project and Pogaru’s promotions. Depending on all of this, we will fix the release date."

In the meantime, besides the aforementioned untitled project, Dhruva will also be working with the People Media Factory production house. It was rumoured that the project will be a remake of the Telugu film Nani's Ninnu Kori. However, the actor denied the speculation and added, "No, not at all. At present, I have no plan to do a remake. As of now, I have signed up People Media Factory, and we are yet finalise on the story and director. The project will take off after I complete my commitments with the current two projects." (sic)

Meanwhile, the shooting of Pogaru is near complete with just one song remaining to be filmed. The team is currently busy with the post-production and will also commence dubbing in Telugu very soon. The bilingual biggie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and Dhananjay as the antagonist.

The music of Pogaru has been composed by V Hari Krishna, the cinematography, on the other hand has been rendered by Vijay Milton. The mass action entertainer has been produced BK Gangadhar.

