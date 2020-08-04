Dhruva Sarja To Resume Pogaru Shoot From August 16, Says Brother Chiru Will Be His Guiding Force!

Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna Pogaru was recently back in the news as the team announced the Telugu version of their hit song 'Karabuu,’ will be unveiled on August 6. And now, the Action Prince has revealed that he will be resume shooting for remaining portions of the film from August 16 in Bengaluru. Dhruva was quoted by the New Indian Express as saying, “I am preparing myself to resume shoot for Pogaru songs, and preparations are going on from the team’s end to begin the shoot from mid-August.”

For the unversed, the actor has been through some trying times in the recent past with the sudden demise of his brother and actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. This was closely followed by Dhruva and his wife testing positive for COVID-19. However, he has now recovered from the virus and has been hitting the gym regularly for his upcoming shoot.

On being quizzed about him extending support to his late brother’s pending projects, the 31-year-old said, “I will reveal more as and when we start working on the films. At present, I have agreed to dub Chiru’s portions in Rajamarthanda. I might get emotional watching his visuals at the recording studio, and that is one of the reasons for my decision to take a little more time to start dubbing.” Dhruva signed off by stating, “Chiru will be my guiding force and I will follow in his footsteps. My brother will decide, and I will go by what is expected out of me.”

Pogaru is a mass action entertainer bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies. The film will release in both Kannada and Telugu languages and features Dhananjay, Raghavendra Rajkumar, P Ravi Shankar, Kai Greene, Sadhu Kokila, and Kuri Prathap in pivotal roles.

