    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Dia Fame Director KS Ashoka Opens Up About The Success Of His Film And Its Impact On His Career

      By
      |

      Dia, that released in February, has turned out to be one of the biggest surprises from Sandalwood in 2020. The film starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith, and Kushee in the lead roles is continuing to receive the love of audiences and is garnering traction from industry folks thanks to its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. And now, the movie’s writer-director, KS Ashoka has opened about the love thriller’s reception in an interview with the New Indian Express.

      Ashoka revealed, “A few days ago, actor Pruthvi Ambar, music director, Ajaneesh Lokanath and I received a call from Puneeth Rajkumar himself, and he had few good words to say. I felt happy to hear appreciation about my work and the film. He has also offered me a chance to work under his banner, PRK Productions.”

      Dia

      He went on to add, “I also received a personal call from ace Tamil director P Bharathiraja himself. He mentioned that he could not sleep the day he watched Dia, and I felt satisfied to hear that from a director of his stature, who is on the ranks of Puttanna Kanagal. Then there was Sudha Kongara, the director of Saala Khadoos and Irudhi Suttru, who appreciated my film, and she also mentioned it was director Raju Hirani’s wife who referred the film to her. All of this coming from various corners was only an encouragement.”

      Dia

      The 6-5=2 fame filmmaker concluded by noting the impact of Dia’s reception on his career. “Dia has given me an identity, and today, film industries across languages are aware that a certain KS Ashoka exists. Moreover, it was a pleasure to know that the entire world watched the film and talked about its artistic aspects. The producer, Krishna Chaitanya, is still in talks with producers from across various languages for remake rights,” he said.

      ALSO READ: Dia Receives Massive Traction On Amazon Prime Video, Remake Rights In Demand Reveals Film Producer

      Read more about: dia amazon prime video ks ashoka
      Story first published: Thursday, May 14, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X