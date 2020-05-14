Dia Fame Director KS Ashoka Opens Up About The Success Of His Film And Its Impact On His Career

Dia, that released in February, has turned out to be one of the biggest surprises from Sandalwood in 2020. The film starring Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith, and Kushee in the lead roles is continuing to receive the love of audiences and is garnering traction from industry folks thanks to its OTT release on Amazon Prime Video. And now, the movie’s writer-director, KS Ashoka has opened about the love thriller’s reception in an interview with the New Indian Express.

Ashoka revealed, “A few days ago, actor Pruthvi Ambar, music director, Ajaneesh Lokanath and I received a call from Puneeth Rajkumar himself, and he had few good words to say. I felt happy to hear appreciation about my work and the film. He has also offered me a chance to work under his banner, PRK Productions.”

He went on to add, “I also received a personal call from ace Tamil director P Bharathiraja himself. He mentioned that he could not sleep the day he watched Dia, and I felt satisfied to hear that from a director of his stature, who is on the ranks of Puttanna Kanagal. Then there was Sudha Kongara, the director of Saala Khadoos and Irudhi Suttru, who appreciated my film, and she also mentioned it was director Raju Hirani’s wife who referred the film to her. All of this coming from various corners was only an encouragement.”

The 6-5=2 fame filmmaker concluded by noting the impact of Dia’s reception on his career. “Dia has given me an identity, and today, film industries across languages are aware that a certain KS Ashoka exists. Moreover, it was a pleasure to know that the entire world watched the film and talked about its artistic aspects. The producer, Krishna Chaitanya, is still in talks with producers from across various languages for remake rights,” he said.

ALSO READ: Dia Receives Massive Traction On Amazon Prime Video, Remake Rights In Demand Reveals Film Producer