Dia Receives Massive Traction On Amazon Prime Video, Remake Rights In Demand Reveals Film Producer

Dia, that released in February, has turned out to be one of the biggest surprise hits of Sandalwood in 2020. The romantic drama stars Pruthvi Ambaar, Dheekshith and Kushee in the lead roles and has been written and directed by KS Ashoka. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is continuing to receive the love of audiences in a big way whilst garnering traction from industry folks.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Dia’s producer D Krishna Chaitanya has revealed that the remake rights of the film are keenly been sought after, but he has not yet taken his final decision.

Krishna said, “There have been talks about remaking Dia in other languages, and one filmmaker has come forward to take the rights for all the languages. We are having discussions with him. The demand is mostly coming from Telugu filmmakers, who are keen to have Dia made in their language. A producer from the US is also keen to take up the dubbing rights for the Telugu version and release it in theatres. However, nothing has been finalised, and we are yet to close the deal.” (sic)

Dia has been produced under the banner of Sri Swarnalatha Productions and boasts of Ajaneesh Loknath’s music score. The cinematography of the love triangle has been rendered by Vishal Vittal and Sourabh Waghmare along with Naveen Raj’s editing.

ALSO READ: Allu Sirish And Sivakarthikeyan Applaud Krishna And Milana Nagaraj’s Love Mocktail

ALSO READ: Dhananjay To Be Seen In An Important Role In Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Starrer Pushpa