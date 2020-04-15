Did Chetan Kumar Take A Dig At Dhruva Sarja And His Song Karabuu From Pogaru?

The makers of the Sandalwood biggie, Pogaru recently released its first song, Karabuu featuring the lead pair, Dhruva Sarja, and Rashmika Mandanna. The mass number has already garnered close to 10 million views on Youtube. However, the controversial song has also received severe criticism from many sections for encouraging harassment, depicting archaic stereotypes of toxic masculinity and glorification of violence against women.

And now, Aa Dingalu fame Chetan Kumar has taken a jibe at Pogaru’s leading man Dhruva Sarja and his song Karabuu for its problematic content. Although the actor refrained from directly taking any names, folks online were quick to decipher that the post was directed towards Dhruva.

It all started when Dhruva wished his fans and followers for Ambedkar Jayanti (Tuesday, 14 April) on Twitter. This was closely followed by Chetan’s rebuttal that read, "A Kannada film actor calls women 'dog, fox, insect' Acts in a song where as 'romance', he pulls heroine's hair; threatens to electrocute & cut her throat; assaults women all w/ no consent Now wishes #AmbedkarJayanti w/ glorification of religious figure Sick, ironic, ignorant” (sic).

For the unversed, Karabuu song has a group of goons and their leader, essayed by the Action Prince, harass the leading lady. It has been crooned by Chandan Shetty, who has also composed songs for Pogaru. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the action entertainer has been bankrolled by B K Gangadhar under the banner of Sri Jagadguru Movies.

