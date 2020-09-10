Diganth Is All Set To Resume Work Post Lockdown With Director Raghavendra Nayak’s Marigold

Diganth like every other Sandalwood artist was on a break from work due to COVID-19 lockdown. But now, the actor is all set to resume shooting for director Raghavendra Nayak’s Marigold from September 18 after a gap of six months. He recently spoke about returning to the film set in an interview with the New Indian Express.

Diganth said, “Six months is the longest break I have ever had in my life since I started my career. It is time to begin work, and I am now waiting to get back to shooting. The last day I shot with the team (Marigold) was March 18. We were supposed to start the second schedule in April-end, but it could not take off because of the lockdown.” Diganth added that the comedy thriller requires 18 more days of shooting. The film also features Sangeetha Sringeri as the female protagonist.

Besides Raghavendra Nayak’s Marigold, Diganth has a number of interesting projects in his kitty. Post the Marigold shoot, the actor will begin work on Vinayak Kodsara’s directorial debut, in which he will share screen space with actress-wife Aindritra Ray. He is also waiting to hear from Gaalipata 2 director Yogaraj Bhat about restarting of the shoot.

“I am waiting to know what Yogaraj Bhat is up to with Gaalipata 2. In all likelihood, the shooting of the film will begin only next year as the team wants to finalise the location before that. And since the Gaalipata 2 shoot has been postponed, I have scheduled my dates for Evaru,” he shared.

For the unversed, the 36-year-old has said yes to the Kannada remake of the Telugu film, Evaru, and he will be paired opposite actress Hariprriya in the crime thriller

ALSO READ: Yogaraj Bhat Resumes Work For Ganesh Starrer Gaalipata 2, To Shoot The Remaining Portions In India!

ALSO READ: Diganth To Star In The Kannada Remake Of Crime Thriller Evaru?