      Director Guruprasad Is Coming Up With A Crime Comedy Based On COVID-19 Titled 'Lockdown'

      Actor and director Guruprasad's upcoming directorial has been titled Lockdown and will be shot during the quarantine time itself. The Sandalwood filmmaker is currently busy with the process of finalizing the production house for his unconventional venture.

      A report published by Cinema Express added that the shoot will take place at Guruprasad’s current location. The film is said to be an out-and-out laugh riot aimed at providing some respite to the homebound audiences in the current trying times. Check out the movie poster below:

      Lockdown

      The two-hour-long crime comedy will have Guruprasad himself in the lead role. However, what’s really interesting of notice here is that Lockdown will release on an app. The filmmaker will set up an official movie app where the viewers will have to pay a sum of 100 rupees to view the novel feature venture.

      It must be noted that this is not the first and the only maker who has started making films related to the subject of COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma too announced that his Coronavirus film is happening in an interview.

      For the unversed, Guruprasad is best remembered for his award-winning film Eddelu Manjunatha starring Jaggesh in the lead role. The 2009 film had Guruprasad take home the Filmfare award for best director (Kannada).

      Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 20:04 [IST]
