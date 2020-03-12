Director Kiranraj K On Shooting Rakshit Shetty Starrer 777 Charlie Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Rakshit Shetty and his 777 Charlie team are currently busy shooting for the film around the country. The cast and crew have managed to wrap up many outdoor schedules and are currently stationed in Amritsar. Director Kiranraj K in a recent interview with TOI shared the progress of the highly anticipated film’s shoot.

Kiranraj said, “We are currently shooting in Punjab, which is part of a 15-day schedule that includes other locations such as Gujarat and Rajasthan. With this, we complete close to 65% of the film, and will head back to Bengaluru. In April, the team will travel to Kodaikanal, Shimla, and conclude at Kashmir. We are looking at wrapping up the shoot by the first week of May.” (sic)

For the unversed, the road trip movie centers around Rakshit’s character and his canine named Charlie. On being quizzed about how they are managing the grueling shoot schedules with respect to the pooches, the director replied, “All, three Charlies travel with us. We’ve had them since they were puppies. Even prior to the shoot, we would take them on outings, so that they get accustomed to travelling. And they absolutely love it! Each location has varying climatic conditions. So, to ensure that the dogs don’t bear the brunt of it, the caravan is set up at the location before the dogs are flown in with us.”

He finally concluded by addressing the Coronavirus scare that’s gripped the nation and how the team is staying alert and whilst working around the crisis. He said, “All the primary safety measures are in place. We are equipped with masks and have basic medical kits. We are staying up-to-date on the news, keeping note of where the cases are cropping up, and altering our schedules accordingly. For instance, recently, few cases were recorded near Bikaner, Rajasthan, and we changed our travel plans promptly. We are adapting on the go, and, thankfully, everyone has remained hale and hearty.”

