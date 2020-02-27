Director Prem On Ek Love Ya: ‘The Story Is Inspired By A Real-Life Couple’

After making The Villain with Shivarajkumar and Sudeep, director Prem is gearing up for the release of his next film, Ek Love Ya. The romantic thriller with stars newcomer Rana in the lead role. The director-producer, in a recent interview with Deccan Herald, spoke about his whilst stating that it caters to the sensibilities of today’s generation.

Prem said, “The story is inspired by a real-life couple who went through very tough phases before they could finally get married and settle down. They were based in Bengaluru when the incidents took place. They have now relocated overseas for good.” He went on to add, “The incidents are factually true but we have added some fictional elements to give a different feel and flavour to the film. I am sure many couples in the city will be able to connect to what is narrated in the film.”

On being quizzed about working with newcomers, Prem replied, “Rana and Reshma were trained for a couple of months before they were ready to start shooting. New faces bring in a lot of originality to the film and add a sense of freshness to the script. It takes longer to work with newcomers but the effort is worth it.”

The Jogi fame director also spoke about the music of the film comprising of a total of eight songs. “Four songs have been written by me and I’ve got new lyricists to write the other four. While three songs have been recorded in India, the rest have been recorded with the Symphony Orchestra in Europe. We’ve spent an exorbitant amount on just the music because we wanted to have music that was of world-class quality. We have to shoot three more songs in Rajasthan, Gujrat and one in Greece,” said Prem.

The one-minute teaser of Ek Love Ya was unveiled last week. The highly awaited film is all set to hit the silver screens in May this year. Check out the teaser here: