Dr. Rajkumar's Grandson Yuva Rajkumar's Debut Movie First Look Poster Released

Yuva Rajkumar’s foray into movies just got confirmed on his grandfather and Sandalwood legend, Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary. The makers of the young actor’s debut film released the first look poster with the working title, YR 01.

Other than the mysterious-looking first glimpse, the team of the yet-untitled flick has shied away from revealing any other details as of yet. The interesting poster has a rugged looking Yuva Rajkumar, sporting an intense demeanor whilst holding a spear in his hands. Based on the overall aesthetic, it wouldn’t be wrong to presume that the film has some mythical undertones or could well be a historical period drama that’s been mounted on a grand scale.

On being quizzed about YR 01 first look, the film’s director Puneeth replied, “At present, nothing much can be revealed about the plot. The teaser will give a glimpse of the characterization, as well as how YuvaRajkumar has trained for the role.” He then went on to add that the teaser will be unveiled once the lockdown is lifted.

For the unversed, Yuva Rajkumar who hails from the first family of Sandalwood celebrated his birthday on April 23. The 26-year-old is Raghavendra Rajkumar’s son and brother of Vinay Rajkumar. On the other hand, Puneeth, who was an associate to Prashanth Neel on KGF Chapter 1 is also making his directorial debut with the project.

