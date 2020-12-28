Dr Vishnuvardhan’s Statue Row: Sudeep To Darshan; Sandalwood Celebs Demand Action Against Miscreants

Kiccha Sudeep

Kiccha Sudeep shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he expressed his anger for vandalizing the statue of his idol. In the video, he said, "If miscreants who have destroyed the statue are caught by his fans, they won't be spared. I don't want to know the motive behind demolishing the statue, but one thing I can assure that they will be trashed by fans in ways they can't even imagine in their wildest of dreams."

Darshan

Darshan took to Facebook and criticised the act. He called it ‘shameful' and demanded strict action over the same. Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas wrote in Kannada (translated), "It is a shame that our beloved Sahasa Simha Dr Vishnu Sir's statue has been destroyed when there are no mischievous people in Karnataka. Such criminals must be punished. Fans will do well to the people who join hands for such worst acts."

Aniruddha Jatkar

Dr Vishnuvardhan's actor-son-in-law Aniruddha Jatkar has requested police to initiate the probe against miscreants. He told Times of India, "I am not sure when and how a bust of the late Vishnuvardhan was installed at a Circle named after the Swamiji. I am confident that a new statue of my father-in-law will soon be erected at a new location in the vicinity. Once it is installed, I request fans to join hands with locals to ensure the place is developed in such a way it sets an example for others."