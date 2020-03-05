Drona Twitter Review: Here’s What Audience Feel About The Shivarajkumar Movie

The much-anticipated Shivarajkumar movie Drona is running at a good pace at the theatres. The film helmed by Pramod Chakravarthy features Iniya, Rangayana Raghu and Ravi Kishan are in pivotal roles. The action drama has been produced by Mahadevappa Halagatti and comprises of Ramkrish’s music.

Drona revolves around a physics teacher played by Shivarajkumar who is transferred to a government school. He soon realizes that the school is in bad shape and that the teachers are indifferent towards the students. Step by step, he decides to make the environment a better one for the students to thrive but constantly faces opposition, especially from the Assistant Head Master.

The movie features Century Star Shivarajkumar in a never before seen avatar. Let's have a look at what the audience feels about the movie...

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Completes 34 Years In The Film Industry; Opens Up About His Journey

ALSO READ: Shivarajkumar Is Gearing Up For The Release Of His Next Film Drona, To Release On March 6