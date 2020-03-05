    For Quick Alerts
      Drona Twitter Review: Here’s What Audience Feel About The Shivarajkumar Movie

      The much-anticipated Shivarajkumar movie Drona is running at a good pace at the theatres. The film helmed by Pramod Chakravarthy features Iniya, Rangayana Raghu and Ravi Kishan are in pivotal roles. The action drama has been produced by Mahadevappa Halagatti and comprises of Ramkrish’s music.

      Drona revolves around a physics teacher played by Shivarajkumar who is transferred to a government school. He soon realizes that the school is in bad shape and that the teachers are indifferent towards the students. Step by step, he decides to make the environment a better one for the students to thrive but constantly faces opposition, especially from the Assistant Head Master.

      The movie features Century Star Shivarajkumar in a never before seen avatar. Let's have a look at what the audience feels about the movie...

      Story first published: Friday, March 6, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
