      Dulquer Salmaan Praises ‘KGF’ Star Yash For This Quality; Know What

      Kannada star Yash has earned a lot of fan following all across the world for his charming looks and acting talent. The actor's 'KGF: Chapter 1' was widely-recognised and loved by movie-goers from different languages.

      Right from Vijay Devarakonda to Nani, Yash has many celebrities in his fans' list. And now, one more is added to the list. Yes, veteran actor Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salmaan is quite impressed with the 'KGF' star.

      The 'Bangalore Days' actor coincidentally met Yash recently. The duo had an amazing conversation as Dulquer shared that he's blown over by Yash's simplicity.

      Sharing the moment of the great meet on Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 !"

      When Kurup met Rocky Bhai ! Such a fine gent. Was a real pleasure to meet you bro. Touched by your kindness and warm hospitality ! Looking forward to meeting you again on our next sched. And waiting for rockstar Rocky in KGF 2 ! #coincidence #randomencounters #best #gentlemanactor #greatconversations #actorspeak #ambitiousfilms

      Well, in the picture, one can see, Yash in gym outfit while Dulquer sporting dark blue jacket, grey t-shirt and jeans with red casual shoes. In the caption, Dulquer expressed his excitement for 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Though there is no update on what conversation they had, we must say that their picture is indeed a treat for their fans.

      Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2's shooting is yet to finish. The film is being helmed by Prashanth Neel and it also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles. On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Varane Aavashyamundu (Malayalam), Kurup (Malayalam), Vaan (Tamil) and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Tamil).

