Duniya Vijay Cuts Birthday Cake With A Sword; Police Send Notice To The Actor

Sandalwood star Duniya Vijay has landed himself in yet another controversy. The actor celebrated his birthday on Sunday night with his fans. He ended up using a sword to cut his birthday cake and the event was broadcasted on television. Soon after the video went viral, a notice was issued by the Girinagar police in Bengaluru against the actor. He is now required to appear before the cops for an inquiry.

A senior police official close to the case stated, “We have asked him to explain why he should not be booked under the Arms Act. He has been given three days' time to appear before the investigating officer. Based on his statement, further action will be decided. It is an offense to keep lethal weapons and to display them in public”.

For the uninitiated, the cast and crew of Vijay’s upcoming movie Salaga had organized an event at the actor’s residence to celebrate his birthday and launch the teaser of the film. Duniya Vijay was joined by his wife and parents as he rang in his 46th birthday on January 20. The sword in question was only used by Vijay but was then promptly passed around to the film’s crew members, who took turns to cut the birthday cake.

Vijay later came forward and apologized for the incident. The upcoming Kannada film Salaga also marks the directorial debut of the actor. It also stars actress Sanjana Anand as the female lead along with Dhananjay, Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty in pivotal roles. Salaga is currently in its post-production stage. The Sandalwood biggie, in all likelihood, will hit the silver screens on February 23.

