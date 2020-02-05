    For Quick Alerts
      Duniya Vijay Starrer Salaga Enters Post-Production Stage, To Hit The Silver Screens Soon

      Duniya Vijay’s highly anticipated next Salaga is quickly headed towards the completion mark. The Sandalwood biggie will also mark the actor’s directorial debut. The audio and teaser of the film have already been lapped up by the masses.

      And now, according to the latest reports, the team will be shooting for a special song that will officially mark the completion of the film. The special number will be canned on the leading man and will boast of well-known art director Shiva Kumar’s specially crafted sets.

      Duniya Vijay

      Speaking about the track, the film’s producer Srikanth stated, “The art director plays a very important part in this title track and is personally working on the details of the structure and the backdrop. It is concept-oriented, and the director, cinematographer, and art director will choreograph the song together.”

      Besides Vijay, Salaga also stars Sanjana Anand as the female lead and Dhananjay as the chief antagonist. The cast also includes Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Yash Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sathish Ninasam and Nagabhushan in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Naveen Sajju along with Charan Raj’s background score.

      In the meantime, the film has also entered the post-production stage with the actors dubbing simultaneously for the action entertainer. The producers are planning on releasing the movie at the end of this month. However, an official announcement is yet to take place.

      On the work front, Duniya Vijay was last seen on screen in 2018’s Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. It was directed by Preetham Gubbi and also starred Rachita Ram as the female lead.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 21:54 [IST]
      X