Duniya Vijay Starrer Salaga Teaser To Be Released On The Actor’s Birthday

The highly anticipated Duniya Vijay starrer Salaga’s audio was recently launched by Shivarajkumar to much fanfare. The music album release was attended by many famous personalities from the industry and other walks of life.

The gala affair witnessed 10 Sandalwood directors come together on one podium, including Tharun Sudhir, Gurudutt, Raghuram, Yogi G Raj, Narthan, Dr. Suri, AP Arjun, Pavan Wadeyar, Chethan Kumar and Mahesh Kumar.

The first song of the upcoming movie composed by music director Charan Raj has already been lapped up by the masses. Salaga also marks actor Duniya Vijay’s directorial debut. And now, according to various media reports, the makers are planning on dropping the first teaser of the movie on Vijay’s birthday.

Produced by K P Sreekanth, the official teaser is all set to release on January 20. The action entertainer revolves around the underworld and will also include a love story. Salaga also stars Dhananjay as the chief antagonist and Sanjana Anand as the female lead.

The audio rights of the movie have been acquired by A2 music. The also stars Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, and Yash Shetty in pivotal roles. The big-budget mass entertainer is all set to hit the silver screens on February 23, coinciding with the release date of Vijay’s blockbuster film Duniya.

Vijay will be seen after a hiatus in Salaga. The actor was last seen on screen in 2018’s Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. The actor, over the years, has been a part of some memorable movies such as Chanda, Junglee, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam, and Jayammana Maga to name a few.

