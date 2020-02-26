    For Quick Alerts
      Duniya Vijay Starrer Salaga Will Now Hit The Silver Screens On Ugadi In March

      Duniya Vijay’s highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie, Salaga was initially planned to release on February 23. But now, the makers have decided to give the film a wider reach by releasing it on a holiday. The action entertainer will now hit theatres for Ugadi on March 27.

      Produced by KP Sreekanth, the movie is currently in its post-production stage. However, it is already creating a lot of pre-release buzz amongst the audiences with its teaser and chartbuster song Suri Anna.

      Duniya Vijay

      The movie marks the directorial debut of leading man Duniya Vijay and also stars actress Sanjana Anand as the female lead and Dhananjay as a cop. The other cast members include Achyuth Kumar, Triveni Rao, Yash Shetty, Rangayana Raghu, Sathish Ninasam and Nagabhushan. The music for the film has been composed by Naveen Sajju along with Charan Raj’s background score.

      Duniya Vijay was last seen on screen in 2018’s Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. The actor, over the years, has been a part of some memorable movies such as Chanda, Junglee, Johny Mera Naam Preethi Mera Kaam, and Jayammana Maga to name a few.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 18:28 [IST]
