    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Father's Day 2020: Jaggesh, Ramesh Aravind, Prajwal Devaraj & Others Wish Their Super Dads!

      The world is celebrating Father's Day 2020, today (June 21, 2020). When it comes to the Kannada filmdom, the popular faces of the industry have made sure that they make this occasion memorable. The Sandalwood celebs wished their super dads on Father's Day with some super adorable social media posts, to the much excitement of their fans and followers.

      From Jaggesh to Raghavendra Rajkumar, Prajwal Devaraj, Ramesh Aravind, Tharun Sudhir, Indrajit Lankesh, and others took to their respective social media pages to share some rare pictures and videos of their loving fathers, along with special messages.

      Raghavendra Rajkumar shared a few words penned by his father and superstar Rajkumar. He shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Happy Father's Day .. I always recall these three words spoken by Appaji. Father's day greetings to everyone .. #FathersDay”

      Prajwal Devaraj took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his dad playing carrom. The actor captioned it by writing, “He taught me how to hit straight and win every game in the books but most importantly to win hearts. Everything I am today is because of him. He's just not my dad, he's my god. My love for you is way more than I can describe in words daduma. Thank you for everything 😘”

      Ramesh Aravind too tweeted, “Of all heroes I came across-onscreen, in books, on news, in history-he was the best. MyDad. #HappyFathersDay2020 ..My hi to hero of your life too.”

      Director-producer Indrajit Lankesh shared a throwback picture with his dad and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day! #FathersDay #FathersDaySpecial #fatherday2020 #fatherslove #Fathers #fatherhood” (sic).

      Check out the other posts below:

      Story first published: Sunday, June 21, 2020, 20:58 [IST]
