Five Kannada Web Series And Movies To Binge-Watch Online During Theatres Shut Down!

Various state governments including Karnataka have shut down movie theatres among other public places as a health and safety measure amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Many Sandalwood films have deferred their releases with big stars requesting their fans to stay indoors for a few days. Hence, we decided to compile a list of Kannada movies and web series of recent times to binge-watch in the meantime.

Comediga (Voot)

Comediga is a Voot Original that presents a slew of talented stand-up comedians taking the center stage. The series presents some really sharp and witty observations about the life and varied flavors of Karnataka. The show has been specially created for the Kannada audiences and offers loads of fun in its very first edition of the show.

Mrs Subbalakshmi (ZEE5)

The ZEE5 Original series chronicles the life of Mrs. Subbalakshmi (played by Lakshmi Manchu) who gets fed up with her workaholic husband and decides to walk out of the house to seek freedom from her routine. The comedy series has been dubbed in Kannada and also stars Srinivas Avasarala and Adrus Raghu in the lead roles.

Famously Filmfare Kannada (MX Player)

Bringing out a regional version of the highly acclaimed show Famously Filmfare, MX Player came out with Famously Filmfare Kannada. A celebrity chat show series that brings you the candid side and reveals many unknown facts about the stars. The highly engaging chat show features Yash, Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Puneeth Rajkumar and many more celebs as guests.

Avane Srimannarayana (Amazon Prime Video)

Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana hit the silver screens on December 27, 2019, and has done extremely well with the audiences and critics alike. The Sandalwood blockbuster has now dropped on Amazon Prime Video. ASN also stars Shanvi Srivastava, Balaji Manohar, Achyuth Kumar and Pramod Shetty in key roles. The cop fantasy thriller is a must-watch for all cinema lovers.

Love Mocktail (Amazon Prime Video)

Love Mocktail, which released at the beginning of 2020 took everyone by surprise with its massive success. The romantic entertainer stars Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilaash N and Kushi in the lead roles and boasts of Raghu Dixit’s stunning music.

