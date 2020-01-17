    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Former Bigg Boss Kannada 5 Contestants Chandan Shetty And Niveditha Gowda To Get Married In February

      Kannada singer Chandan Shetty and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Niveditha Gowda are all set to tie the knot next month in Mysore. The wedding will take place on February 25 and 26 at a famous convention center. The couple met and fell in love during their stint on the 5th season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

      They took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged last year in November. For the uninitiated, Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty was also crowned as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada 5.

      Niveditha recently spoke to TOI about the wedding and said, “The wedding will be a golden moment for both of us. Although we met in the Bigg Boss house, it is our trust and mutual understanding that has taken our relationship to another level. After the TV show, I have got several film offers, but I did not take it up, as it has been my dream to work in the operations of an airport, which I have now got in Bengaluru. Now that I have begun working, and Chandan has been travelling a lot for shows, both our families locked in on the days that he would be in town and decided to fix a date in February. Right now, we are in the process of deciding the theme for the wedding and our outfits as well. The customs and rituals of both the families will be followed at the wedding. All the family members and friends of both the families will be invited for the wedding.”

      On being quizzed about the honeymoon, she added, “I have just joined work and Chandan is really busy with his shows, so we have not made honeymoon plans. We may take off on a trip sometime later.” (sic)

      Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
