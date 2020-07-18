French Biriyani Director On Danish Sait: He Gave Me The Idea To Dust The Script, Set It In Bangalore

Amazon Prime Video's second official Kannada film French Biriyani is all set to release on the platform on July 24. Ever since the makers announced the film, fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the Danish Sait starrer. And now, after launching the official trailer of the laugh riot to a great response, its director Pannaga Bharana recently opened up about the film and how it came about.

Pannaga said, “Truth be told, French Biriyani was not meant to be a Kannada movie. I had, in fact, written it as a Tamil film, in the backdrop of how auto-rickshaw drivers in Chennai operate and literally take you for a ride without metre charges, etc. It was one of the many scripts that I have written and backed up on my computer, waiting for the opportune moment to bring it to life. It would have stayed there longer, but for a meeting with Danish.”

He continued to add, “Although I knew of him, my wife was the more ardent follower of his radio pranks and other online initiatives. But it was Prajwal (Devaraj) who introduced us. During our conversation, Danish explained that his repertoire was not just Nograj (from Humble Politiciann Nograj) and that he could present many other characters, one of which was Asgar. That gave me an idea to dust this script and give it a Bengaluru setting.”

Pannaga who collaborated with writer Avinash Balekkala and Danish on the film concluded by stating, “I probably wouldn’t have made it (without Danish). Meeting him gave me the idea to revive this script. Luckily for us, Danish mentioned that Puneeth Rajkumar was looking for interesting scripts to develop under his home banner and our film intrigued him enough, making it the second film that he now presents on OTT.”

