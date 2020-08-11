French Biriyani Director Spills The Beans On How He Chose The Actor For Every Character In The Film

Amazon Prime Video's Kannada film from its slate, French Biriyani has been receiving reviews from across the country ever since it has released. The one thing which has been really appreciated by the audience and critics alike is the refreshing characters that the film had to offer. Director Pannaga Bharana reveals his unique technique and strategy to finalise the characters for the film and this is surely going to be an interesting one for you.

The director shares, “Once we have the story ready we work on the character. My writer, Avinash and I when we sit for scripting, what we do is we don't work with the actor. What we do is, as a team we work on the characters first and then we bring them on screen."

The director further adds, “We then try to achieve how different can the character be and work on all the characters placing those characters in these situations. Especially with this film, this is what happened. We took all characters and started placing them in a particular situation and we saw what would be the outcome and that's how we started building it."

After finalising the character on how the actors are chosen, the directors concluded it by saying, “When we were clear about the characters, choosing actors became easier for us. So, when the actor would come, we told him this is what we expect out of you and the actor and they did their homework and I think they did justice to their characters."

The hype that was created for the film much before its release was a huge one and the film exceeded the expectations of the audiences, making it a Pan-India film which is really huge for any Kannada film. The love that is still pouring in for the film is highly commendable and everyone is watching the film and having an amazing time.

The film is directed by Pannaga Bharana and is produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar under the banner of PRK productions. Make sure that you grab a bowl of popcorn and watch the giggle-inducing film!

