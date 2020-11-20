Mane No.13 On Amazon Prime Video: Get Ready To Be Spooked With Spine-Chilling Kannada Drama!

Following the success of Kannada comedy-drama French Biriyani starring Danish Sait and family drama Bheemasena Nalamaharaja starring Aravinnd Iyer and Aarohi Narayan, Amazon Prime Video is all set to enthral the audience with a mysterious and sinister Kannada movie Mane No. 13.

Makers today unveiled a 1-minute teaser video giving the glimpses of this horrifying drama. The promising teaser takes us on a roller-coaster ride of fear, suspense and thrill keeping us all on the edge of our seats. Get ready to find out what will happen when five best friends stuck in Mane No. 13 will be seen struggling to get out of the horror house amidst the supernatural powers and ghost souls.

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video posted, “Shhh... it's not just a dream, they're coming! #ManeNumber13, premieres November 26! Trailer out on November 23. @actorramanaa #SanjeevKarthick @VarshaBollamma @praveenactor #AishwaryaVarma @krishnac2727 @VivyDir”

Directed by Vivy Kathiresan and produced by Krishna Chaitanya’s Sri Swarnalatha Productions, the film features Sanjeev, Chethan Gandharva, Aishwarya Gowda, Praveen Prem and Varsha Bollamma as lead characters. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the World Premiere of Amazon Original Film Mane No. 13 starting November 26 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

