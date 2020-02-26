Golden Star Ganesh Starts Shooting For Suni’s Upcoming Romantic Drama Titled Sakath

Golden Star Ganesh commenced shooting for Suni’s upcoming commercial entertainer on February 24 in Bengaluru with a simple muhurta function. The film has finally been titled as Sakath and will mark the Sandalwood debut of actress Surbhi. The highly-anticipated romantic drama is being produced by Suprith in association with the KVN Production house.

For the uninitiated, the combination Ganesh and Suni were previously lauded by the audiences for their hit romantic drama, Chamak. Suni is known as a filmmaker from the Kannada industry who understands the pulse of the audience. The music for Sakath will be composed by Judah Sandy and the cinematography will be handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.

In the meantime, leading man Ganesh is also busy completing Yogaraj Bhat’s Gaalipata 2. The highly awaited sequel is being produced by Ramesh Reddy. The Mungaaru Male fame actor has also greenlit Mahesh Gowda’s next titled Trible Riding. On the other hand, director Suni is recently completed shooting for his next directorial called Avatara Purusha under the banner of Pushkar Films.

ALSO READ: Surbhi To Make Her Kannada Debut Opposite Golden Star Ganesh In Suni’s Yet-Untitled Film

ALSO READ: Golden Star Ganesh To Star In A Romantic Comedy Titled 'Trible Riding’