    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Guess Who Is In Town? Superstar Yash Steps Into The City, For THIS Reason, Find Out!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Rocking Star Yash was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor is in town for a brand shoot and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the airport.

      The actor landed in Mumbai early in the morning and was dressed in a black and white tracksuit paired with dapper wayfarers.

      Yash

      Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously for the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene.

      KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020 and well, keep your eye on the dates coming soon!

      ALSO READ: Yash Refutes Rumours Of KGF: Chapter 2 Clashing With SS Rajamouli's RRR At The Box Office

      ALSO READ: KGF Star Yash Shares An Adorable Picture Of Daughter Ayra Disapproving Her 'New’ Haircut

      Read more about: yash kgf kgf 2 kgf chapter 2
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X