Guess Who Is In Town? Superstar Yash Steps Into The City, For THIS Reason, Find Out!

Rocking Star Yash was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor is in town for a brand shoot and witnessed immense fan frenzy at the airport.

The actor landed in Mumbai early in the morning and was dressed in a black and white tracksuit paired with dapper wayfarers.

Yash has been prepping himself very rigorously for the upcoming movie KGF: Chapter 2 and always gives a memorable performance with his projects. The actor has been so serious about his shoots that he trained at a stretch for six months, even for a ten minutes scene.

KGF: Chapter 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020 and well, keep your eye on the dates coming soon!

