Happy Birthday Darshan: Throwback To The Challenging Star’s Glorious Run At The Box Office

Born on February 16, 1977, Challenging star Darshan turns 43 today. The Sandalwood superstar had a wonderful run at the movies in 2019 with the massive success of all his three releases Yajamana, Kurukshetra and Odeya respectively. They witnessed the biggest opening at the box office with steady growth in numbers, and they also received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Here is a look back at Darshan's 2019:

Yajamana

The romantic action entertainer directed by P Kumar saw the actor romance Rashmika Mandanna. The audiences fell in love with their chemistry and the massive action set pieces that one got to witness in his first release of the year. Produced by Shylaja Nag and B Suresh, the movie also starred Tanya Hope, Dhananjay, Anoop Singh Thakur, Devaraj, Ravishankar in pivotal roles.

Kurukshetra

Darshan starrer ensemble was the biggest historical extravaganza to have been produced in the Kannada film industry. Kurukshetra was a massive hit and entered the Rs-100 crore club within a month, setting a new record in Sandalwood. Muniratna's film used the great war of Mahabharata as its core premise whilst using V Harikrishna’s music to great effect.

The special movie also served as D boss Darshan’s 50th outing at the box office. It also starred Nikhil Gowda, Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Sneha and Saikumar.

Odeya

The actor ended the year with a bang with Odeya which was the official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram starring Ajith Kumar. The massy action entertainer had a glorious run at the box office whilst creating a record by collecting an estimated three crores on its first day alone.

Directed by MD Sridhar and produced by Sandesh N, the movie featured Devaraj, Chitra Shenoy and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. It also marked the debut of actress Sana Thimmayya in Sandalwood as the female lead opposite Darshan.

Upcoming Biggie

And now, on the star’s birthday, the makers of his next release Roberrt have released a special teaser as a gift to his fans. For the uninitiated, Roberrt is a highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie and the first release of Darshan this year. The movie is currently in its post-production phase now and is all set to hit the silver screens on April 9 this summer.

Produced by Umpathy Films, Roberrt will see actress Asha Bhat making her Kannada debut as the female lead. The film also stars Shivaraj KR Pete, Ravi Kishan, Chikanna, Sonal Monteiro, Vinod Prabhakar, Jagaathi Babu and Devaraj in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Arjun Janya and also features Sudhakar S Raj’s cinematography. Check out the teaser here:

