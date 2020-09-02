Happy Birthday Kiccha Sudeep: Tharun Sudhir, Navin Sajju And Others Wish The Superstar

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep has turned 48 today. On the special occasion, the fans and followers of the superstar are sending love and wishes to the actor. Earlier the actor has announced that he is keeping the celebrations low-key this year and also requested his fans to not indulge in any celebratory activities owing to the COVID-19 lockdown and asked them to extend help to the needy instead. Meanwhile, several actors have wished Kiccha on his special day on their respective social media handles.

Tharun Sudhir shared an impressive picture with the Pailwaan actor and wrote, "Happy birthday @KicchaSudeep sir... have a wonderful year... keep entertaining and inspiring as always sir."

Bigg Boss Kannada season 6 contestant Naveen Sajju took to his Instagram account and wished Sudeep on his birthday. Sharing a picture, he wrote, "Happy Birthday Abhinayaa Chakravarthy"

Sharing an adorable throwback picture, Priyanka Shivvanna wrote, "A man of golden heart! Who I always admire. It is dream come true. The Pride of Kannada cinema. A very Happy Birthday to you sir 'Badshah of Million Heart."

