Happy Birthday Upendra: Throwback To Real Star’s Five Unconventional Silver Screen Avatars

Real Star Upendra turns a year older today on September 18 and is celebrating his 53rd birthday. A few days ago, he requested his fans to refrain from celebrating his birthday by visiting his residence in large numbers to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Upendra has undoubtedly re-defined the Kannada film industry with his offbeat concepts and film and garnering huge appreciations from both audiences as well as critics. For the Sandalwood star’s birthday, we decided to put together a list of some of his finest silver screen outings, where he blew our minds with his acting.

A (1998)

'A’ directed and acted by Upendra is one of the finest psychological movies of Sandalwood. The film had a reverse screenplay and the Rebel star played a challenging role of a film director in the movie. It was also Upendra’s directorial debut and he did not shy away from bringing to fore some tough subjects including the casting couch issue in the industry.

Upendra (1999)

Upendra the film is another beautiful example of Uppi’s brilliance as an actor and a director. The film masterfully explored three vital human emotions that were personified by three leading ladies in the movie. Upendra’s role in this 1999 film was as meaty as it can get, as he got to play a lover, a husband and an antisocial man at once and gave his best performance in the film.

Raktha Kanneeru (2003)

The 2003 romantic comedy-drama directed by Sadhu Kokila had Upendra play the role of an NRI who returns to India but ends up having an issue the Indian culture. The film is considered as one of the most hilarious movies in Kannada to date. Raktha Kanneeru had Upendra at his comic best as an NRI who falls in love with a prostitute and who parts away with his wealth, only to end up being diagnosed with Leprosy.

Anatharu (2007)

Anatharu had the superstar reunite with director Sadhu Kokila once again for this multi starer movie, where Darshan and Upendra came together on the silver screen. The movie had Upendra play an abnormal person who falls in love with his friend. He justified his character to the T with his serious acting in spite of not having any major dialogues.

Kalpana (2012)

The 2012 horror movie directed by Rama Narayanan had Upendra play the role of a young man possessed by a spirit. Upendra once again proved his mantle over his craft will another great performance, as he charmed everyone in the saree avatar which got him a lot of appreciation.

