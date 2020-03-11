Haripriya To Star Opposite Real Star Upendra In Director K Madesh’s Upcoming Untitled Film

Haripriya is all set to star opposite Real star Upendra for the very first time. The actress has signed director K Madesh’s upcoming untitled film. The commercial entertainer in all likelihood will go on floors in May or June this year. She recently shared her excitement in an interview with TOI about the movie whilst revealing that the project offers her a meaty role.

Haripriya said, “I am very excited to finally be in a film with Uppi sir. But that apart, the script, my role in it and the whole team piqued my interest. The film is likely to go on floors by May or June, as everyone involved with it is tied up with other commitments.”

She went on to add, “Earlier, I always took up projects when the narration excited me. But over time, I realised that some of them change between narration and execution, so now, when I meet potential collaborators, I also measure the capabilities of everyone involved with it before signing up. This one was one such.” (sic)

In the meantime, director Madesh, has revealed that the film will be based on the fight against corruption. He said, "It carries a message to society. As Upendra is now spearheading a movement against corruption, he is best suited for the lead role." The untitled movie will be produced by Muniraju under the Gini Productions banner. An official announcement about the film is said to happen next week.

ALSO READ: Upendra Wraps Up The First Shoot Schedule Of R Chandru’s Kabza

ALSO READ: Nishvika Naidu Is No Longer A Part Of Shashank’s Next Starring Upendra