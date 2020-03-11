    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Haripriya To Star Opposite Real Star Upendra In Director K Madesh’s Upcoming Untitled Film

      By
      |

      Haripriya is all set to star opposite Real star Upendra for the very first time. The actress has signed director K Madesh’s upcoming untitled film. The commercial entertainer in all likelihood will go on floors in May or June this year. She recently shared her excitement in an interview with TOI about the movie whilst revealing that the project offers her a meaty role.

      Haripriya said, “I am very excited to finally be in a film with Uppi sir. But that apart, the script, my role in it and the whole team piqued my interest. The film is likely to go on floors by May or June, as everyone involved with it is tied up with other commitments.”

      Haripriya

      She went on to add, “Earlier, I always took up projects when the narration excited me. But over time, I realised that some of them change between narration and execution, so now, when I meet potential collaborators, I also measure the capabilities of everyone involved with it before signing up. This one was one such.” (sic)

      In the meantime, director Madesh, has revealed that the film will be based on the fight against corruption. He said, "It carries a message to society. As Upendra is now spearheading a movement against corruption, he is best suited for the lead role." The untitled movie will be produced by Muniraju under the Gini Productions banner. An official announcement about the film is said to happen next week.

      ALSO READ: Upendra Wraps Up The First Shoot Schedule Of R Chandru’s Kabza

      ALSO READ: Nishvika Naidu Is No Longer A Part Of Shashank’s Next Starring Upendra

      Read more about: haripriya upendra kabza k madesh
      Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 18:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X