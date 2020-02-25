    For Quick Alerts
      Here's Why Superstar Yash Is Rarely Seen Attending Industry Parties!

      By Lekhaka
      Superstar Yash has been creating a lot of noise ever since KGF released and fans saw him as Rocky. Earlier, the makers of KGF Chapter 2 released the first look of the movie with Yash in the lead and the fans went gaga over him.

      The actor is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry and has always proved his mettle with the work he has done. Yash prefers that his work does all the talking and is rarely spotted at industry gatherings and film parties. Yash only ever attends family functions.

      One thing the superstar brings to his audience is his bang-on entry scenes which surely is everyone's favourite part and garners whistles from all across!

      Another exciting news that Yash recently shared on his social media is that Raveena Tandon is also going to be a part of the KGF Chapter 2 and this would add more spice and make the story more interesting. KGF 2 is all set to hit the screens in 2020.

      Everyone is super excited to watch yet another stellar entry by Yash on the screen!

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 0:03 [IST]
