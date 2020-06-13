Here’s Why KGF 2 Is Going To Be On A Bigger Scale!

After the overwhelming response that KGF 1 received, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the second part a bigger one. Yash's performance in KGF: Chapter 1 was just exemplary and received appreciation across India, such that the audience was awestruck and could not wait for the sequel- KGF: Chapter 2. With the second chapter, the film will be on a bigger scale.

KGF 2 has two of the biggest Bollywood actors also, namely Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash instantly became a big favourite of the audience with his an angry man character Rocky, with KGF: Chapter 1. This time, the story travels from goldmines to the urban cities and one can only imagine the extravaganza that chapter 2 will be!

The makers have created humongous anticipation among the audience with Yash's presence in the film, and the audience look forward to the sequel of KGF.

Over this period of lockdown, KGF 1 has been highly appreciated and has created a lot of buzz on the OTT platform, where it is streaming. Looking at this buzz, the demand for the second part is rising and there is a lot of competition among the streaming platforms to buy the rights in the OTT space for the second part KGF 2, which is one of the biggest upcoming pan-India films.

Everyone is eagerly awaiting the second instalment of KGF on the big screen, in which the actor will surely make an even more electrifying appearance as 'Rocky'. The actor has been preparing for the release of the second chapter of the film and even in the lockdown, he is working with his team to make sure that they deliver a better cinematic experience, surpassing the extravaganza that KGF: Chapter 1 was. The film is all set to hit the screens later this year, so watch out for Rocky.

