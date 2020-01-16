Income Tax Department Raids Actress Rashmika Mandanna’s Residence

The Income Tax department on Thursday raided the residence of actress Rashmika Mandanna in Kodagu district of Karnataka. Nearly 10 IT officials are conducting a search-and-seizure operation at her familial home in Virajpet. The search operation commenced at around 7:30 a.m in the morning. The team of IT officials arrived at her residence from Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Rashmika's manager Kiran told TOI, "She finished a late-night shoot, came home and slept. She is not aware of it". The 23 years old actress is currently busy shooting in Hyderabad.

A source close to the development added that the search operations are also underway at Serenity Hall and other office premises owned by Rashmika’s father Madan Mandanna. The I-T department suspects that the actress has been evading taxes. The raid also happens to take place a day after Rashmika denied speculations about being the highest-paid actress

Mandanna had stated, “I am not the highest paid actor. I am just starting off in the film industry. When people say I am the highest paid actor in Sandalwood, I wonder where the news is coming from. I don't have any money in the bank. I still feel like a debutant,”

For the uninitiated, Rashmika made her debut acting debut in the Sandalwood blockbuster Kirik Party. She then went on to star in a string of box office successes in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. In the last four years, the actress has been a part of movies such as Dear Comrade, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Chalo, Geeta Govindam, Chamak, Yajamana, Anjani Putra and Vritra.

Rashmika recently starred opposite Mahesh Babu in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actress will next be seen opposite Dhruva Sarja in Pogaru.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Completes 3 Years In Cinema; Thanks Her Fans For All The Wishes!

ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru Day 5 Box Office Report: The Film Sees Fantastic Business This Festive Season