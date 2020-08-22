It's Official! Bigg Boss Kannada Is All Set To Return For An Eighth Season, Will Be Hosted By Sudeep

Bigg Boss Kannada is all set is return with an eighth season later this year and will continue to be hosted by superstar Sudeep. The news was confirmed by Colors Kannada’s business head Parameshwar Gundkal who also addressed the issue of commencing the show this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The Times of India quoted him as saying, “The show will go on. There is no doubt about that. However, there is still a certain amount of uncertainty over when the show will begin as a lot depend on how the economy and market picks up. Bigg Boss demands a huge budget, so we are keeping an eye on the market. Our main priority is also the safety of the contestants who enter the house, especially as Coronavirus cases are witnessing a surge. For us, the financial year will be the end of March, we are hopeful of having the show by then. As of now, we are looking to begin finalizing contestants for the show by November this year.”

A close source to the development added, “An internal communication addressing the new process to prepare for this show has already been sent out. This season, contestants will have to undergo medical check-ups on a consistent basis when they are inside the house as it is important to monitor their health. Social distancing will be maintained as well, and we are also ensuring an age limit for contestants.”

For the unversed, the previous season of Kannada Bigg Boss saw a return to its original format with just celebrities entering the glasshouse as contestants. This year too, the makers will stick with celebrities and have already started approaching many big names from different walks of life. The on-ground preparation has also commenced and just like last year, the Bigg Boss house will be situated in the Innovative film city in Bidadi.

