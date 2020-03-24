    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      It's Official! Love Mocktail To Get A Sequel, Actor-Director Krishna Shares More Details

      By
      |

      Actor-director Krishna has officially confirmed that his latest hit film, Love Mocktail will be getting a sequel. The talented star recently revealed on social media that he has indeed started scripting for the second edition of the film.

      For the unversed, Love Mocktail, which released at the beginning of 2020 took everyone by surprise with its massive success. The romantic entertainer was showered with immense love and appreciation from the audiences and critics alike.

      Krishna

      Speaking of the sequel, Krishna told TOI, “When people asked me about the possibility of a sequel, I used to laugh it off. Then, as the requests kept pouring in, I began thinking to myself about the feasibility of a sequel. I sat with my team and discussed a few scenarios that could be woven into a story. Eventually there was one that appealed to me and I decided to go with that.” (sic)

      He went on to add, “We plan on retaining most of the characters from the original. While Love Mocktail was about the need to move on in life, the sequel will follow what actually happens in their lives. The treatment will comical, even though the story will have some bittersweet moments. We are looking at locking the script for now and then will take off with the filming this year itself.”

      Love Mocktail

      Love Mocktail was produced by lead actors Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj themselves. The movie also starred Amrutha Iyengar, Rachana Inder, Abhilaash N, and Kushi. The music for the film was composed by Raghu Dixit.

      ALSO READ: Valentine’s Day: Love Mocktail Lead Couple Krishna And Milana Nagaraj Are Dating Each Other

      ALSO READ: Raghu Dixit Incorporates His 25-Year-Old Tune In Krishna’s Love Mocktail

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 22:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X