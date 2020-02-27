ITS OFFICIAL! Rakshit Shetty Announces Kirik Party 2: ‘I Certainly Got A Perfect Plot Now’

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna rose to fame when they starred in 2016’s blockbuster hit Kirik Party. The much-loved film took the audience on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane to their college days. And now, Rakshit Shetty has finally confirmed and announced the highly awaited sequel to the film on social media.

Rakshit shared the good news with his fans on Twitter and wrote, "I had no certain plans of KP2 until now but I certainly got a perfect plot now...#KirikParties will come back on screen and it will be such a fight..." (sic)

For the uninitiated, Kirik Party won many awards in 2017. The film was awarded State Award for being The Best Entertaining Movie of 2017, Filmfare South Best Movie Of The Year, IIFA South Best Movie Award and SIIMA Award For Best Kannada Movie. The movie is one of the highest-grossing Sandalwood films of all time and even ran for a record 250 plus days at the box-office.

It must be recollected that back in 2018, post the humungous success of the film, Rakshit, and director Rishab had got the title Kirik Party 2 registered. And now, after a gap of almost two years, the duo has finally made granted the wish of many ardent fans of the iconic film by announcing its sequel. It is being reported that the second installment of the franchise, in all likelihood, will also be helmed by Rishab Shetty himself.

Kirik Party had Rakshit Shetty essay the role of the protagonist while Rashmika Mandanna and Samyuktha Hegde were paired opposite the protagonist. The music for the film was composed by Ajaneesh Lokanath and the cinematography was handled by Karam Chawla.

