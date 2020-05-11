Jayamala’s Daughter Soundarya Stuck In London Due To COVID-19, Says She Feels Unsafe In The UK

Actress-politician Jayamala's daughter, Soundarya got stuck in London due to Coronavirus lockdown. Notably, Soundarya Jayamala is one of the 100 students, who are stranded in London. She is studying a four-year bachelor degree in zoology at Swansea University.

Soundarya Jayamala is currently feeling desperate to return to India, since the situation is getting worse in the UK. Her final exams were supposed to be held in April, but it later got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She wanted to come to India since the lectures were completed in April. But her attempt to return to India in the last flight before the lockdown was failed.

On the other hand, she is feeling unsafe in London after her professor died due to COVID-19 and two others tested positive in her university. While speaking to the Times of India, Soundarya Jayamala said, "I feel very unsafe. There is no social distancing. I am worried about leaving my apartment. It is so scary to even buy groceries. I am worried about catching COVID. The procedure to contact a hospital here is so long."

"It is not what I am used to. Back home we can see a doctor immediately. I have not been out of my flat at all. It is safer for me to be in India," Soundarya added. She had boarded the last flight to India from the UK but she and three others were later sent back to London once they reached Dubai. They were reportedly stranded for 17 hours in Dubai before coming back to the UK.

Sadly, Soundarya also revealed that she stays alone and her visa-tenancy contract is going to expire soon. "There were people in the airport coughing and ambulances coming back and forth carrying people who could not breathe. We did not have anywhere to sit as so many flights were cancelled. People were sleeping on the floor. It was traumatic. I wasn't tested for COVID in any of the airports. They didn't even check my temperature," Soundarya said.

On a related note, over 300 people who were stranded in London, have returned to Bengaluru by a special Air India flight on the fifth day of Vande Bharat Mission on May 11. But there is no confirmation about her arrival yet.

