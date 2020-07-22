Jayashree Ramaiah’s ‘I Quit’ Post Leaves Netizens Puzzled!

Bigg Boss Kannada 3 Fame Jayashree Ramaiah shocked the netizens with her latest 'I Quit' post on Facebook. In the post shared on Wednesday morning, the actress wrote, "I quit. Goodbye to this f*****g world and depression." As soon as the shocking post was uploaded, her fans and followers started consoling and desisting her from taking extreme steps through comments.

A few hours later, the actress removed the Facebook post and said that she is safe. She wrote, "I'm Alright and safe!! Love you all." Many tensed fans of Jayashree were relieved with her latest post, and commented that they were glad she is keeping good. Her dearest friend Ashvithi Shetty commented, "Be strong always. You are a bold girl n u know it. You will rock it girl. U have so many people for u lots of hugs n love to u Jayashree Ramaiah."

Times of India has quoted actress Ashvithi as saying, "Jayashree has been battling depression for a while now. She had family issues and was also concerned about the lack of work. She has shared several times about how low she's been and I would try to cheer her up. But the problem was that she'd keep changing her phone number so often that it became difficult to keep track of how she was doing."

She also revealed that Jayashree was quite happy as she moved into a new house a few months back.

