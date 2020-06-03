Kannada Actress Chandana Records Video Of Herself Committing Suicide And Blames Boyfriend

Kannada film and TV actress Chandana committed suicide in Bengaluru on Monday (June 1) morning. According to reports, the 29-year-old Sandalwood actress recorded a video of herself consuming poison and revealed the reason behind her taking the drastic step.

The Sandalwood actress blamed her boyfriend Dinesh for her suicide. He is currently missing. Soon after consuming poison, Chandana was rushed to the hospital, however, she died without getting any treatment in the hospital. After the video got viral on social media, police started investigating the matter.

The actress lived in Krishnamurthy Layout, where she committed suicide. As per reports, Chandana committed suicide on May 28, 2020, but the news came out on June 1.

According to IB Times report, Chandana and Dinesh were in a relationship for the past five years. Dinesh wanted to marry Chandana, but only if he gets an official marriage proposal from her parents. The late actress' family had reportedly visited Dinesh's house but his family passed some insulting comments on her. In the video, the actress revealed about Dinesh being unhappy and how she couldn't take the rejection. Due to this, Chandana killed herself.

According to a report published in a leading daily, in the video Chandana also stated that Dinesh had told her that it would be better if she died. The report further stated that her boyfriend had taken money from her and had been avoiding her since the past few months. Notably, Dinesh was allegedly cheating on Chandana with many girls in the past and the actress' family was aware of it.

Also Read : Bengaluru Singer Sushmitha HS Commits Suicide Over Dowry Harassment

An FIR has been lodged against Dinesh and his family members for cheating the late actress. The Suddagunte Palya aka SG Palya police station is investigating the matter.