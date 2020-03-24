    For Quick Alerts
      Kannada Film Producer Kapali Mohan Hangs Himself To Death

      Kannada film producer and entrepreneur VK Mohan, popularly known as Kapali Mohan, has committed suicide by hanging himself in Bengaluru on Monday. The 59-year-old producer ended his life in a room in his hotel located near Peenya. The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

      Kapali Mohan took this drastic step just days after he made a video pleading for financial help from the government.

      Kapali Mohan

      In the video, Kapali Mohan claimed that he had acquired a tender for a bus stop in Peenya for which he was the highest bidder. But the bus stop had not been made operational so far. Hence, the film producer-businessman said that he had been going through a massive financial crisis and had already lost his properties.

      Kapali also mentioned that he had been unable to repay his bank loans. He even requested Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and deputy chief minister, Laxman Savad to intervene in the matter and give him justice.

      Kapali Mohan used to visit the hotel twice a week and had recently roped in a man, Shivakumar as his business partner to run the property. Two years ago, the CCB had seized Rs 9.33 lakh cash from Kapali's gambling den and the office of Balaji Finance. The police had booked him under the Karnataka Money Lenders Act and the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act following complaints that he lent money at exorbitant rates of interest.

      Kapali Mohan was a noted film financier and was a resident of Sadashivanagar. He was said to be very close to Dr Rajkumar's family and had even made special appearances in a few films.

      Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
