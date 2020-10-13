    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kannada Music Composer Rajan Dies At 85

      By
      |

      Renowned Kannada music composer Rajan of the Rajan-Nagendra duo breathed his last yesterday at his residence in Bengaluru (October 12, 2020), reportedly after suffering from indigestion for the past two days. As per reports, he was healthy and even taking online music classes during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was 85 and is survived by a son and a daughter.

      rajan

      Notably, Rajan and Nagendra, who were brothers in real life were fondly referred to as Sandalwood's Kalyanji-Anandji (renowned Bollywood music composers). The duo had debuted as music composers with the 1952 film Soubhagya Lakshmi. A few of their Kannada compositions include 'Beladinglondu Hennagi Bandanthe Kande' from Premanubandha, 'Beluvalda Madialli Bevara Hani Biddaga' from Beluvaladha Madilalli, 'Cheleveya Andada Mogake' from Devara Gudi, 'Dundu Mallige Mathaadeya' from Nanna Devaru, 'Ellelli Nodali Ninnane Kanuve' from Na Ninna Mareyalare, and 'E Hrudaya Haadige' from Suprabhata among many others.

      The duo had composed music for more than 350 films in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Tulu and Sinhala. Notably, Nagendra died of a stroke in Bengaluru in the year 2000, aged 65.

      Sandalwood Director Vijay Reddy Passes Away At 84

      Veteran Sandalwood Filmmaker Nagesh Babu Passes Away

      Read more about: rajan rajan nagendra sandalwood
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X