SHOCKING! Chiranjeevi Sarja Passes Away At 39 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Sandalwood cinema’s leading star Chiranjeevi Sarja has passed away today (June 7) due to cardiac arrest at the age of 39. For the unversed, the actor was admitted yesterday to a private hospital in Bangalore after he complained of chest pain and shortness of breath. However, he failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last this afternoon (Sunday).

Sarja made his acting debut in Vayuputra in 2009 and has acted in over 22 films. The actor is the nephew of southern star Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad. His younger brother Dhruva Sarja too is a leading man in the industry.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi Sarja’s throat swab sample has been collected and sent for testing. A source from the Apollo Hospital has added that they will be handing over the body first to the police today.

The actor’s sudden demise has sent shock waves across the film industry. He is survived by his wife and actress Meghna Raj. The duo got engaged in 2017 and had tied the knot two years ago in 2018.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was last seen on the big screen in Shivarjuna that released this year, just before the COVID-19 lockdown was put in place.