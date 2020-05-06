    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Kannada TV Serials To Resume Shooting From May 25 After Receiving Green Signal From State Government

      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, all film and television shoots in the country had come to a complete halt in March. However, according to the latest development, the Karnataka government has now granted permission for Kannada Television shows to resume indoor shoots with a minimal crew of 18 to 20 members from May 25 onwards.

      This was followed by the Kannada Television Association releasing a statement that stated, “By having a discussion with television technical department, directors and producers it has been unanimously decided to resume shooting from May 25 by following all precautionary measures like having sanitizers on the sets, wearing masks is a must for crew members and maintaining social distancing so that no person on the sets gets affected by the pandemic.”

      Meanwhile, the government has instructed the production houses to take all the necessary pandemic related safety and precautionary measures for their cast and crew members who will be present on set. This includes the compulsory use of masks and sanitizers, shooting with just the essential technical crew barring all senior citizens on set and breakfast-lunch served in buffet system with social distancing and minimal contact rules in place.

      It must be recollected that for the past one month, almost all entertainment channels have been airing the repeat telecast of their shows, while a few others are re-running their most popular old shows.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 22:46 [IST]
