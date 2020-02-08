Kashmira Pardeshi To Make Her Kannada Film Debut Opposite Nikhil Kumaraswamy?

According to a few media reports, actress Kashmira Pardeshi is all set to make her Kannada film debut opposite Nikhil Kumaraswamy. The yet-untitled sports drama will be directed by Vijay Kumar Konda. The movie recently went on the floors from January 31 and is being produced by Lahari Production in association with T-Series.

For the uninitiated, Kashmira Pardeshi, has been a part of a number of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films. The young actress is also known for starring alongside Siddharth in the Tamil movie Sivappu Manjal Pachai and the Telugu film, Nartanasala opposite Naga Shaurya. She was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Mission Mangal.

However, an official announcement is yet to be made from the makers about Kashmira’s on-boarding. Meanwhile, it is also being reported that the producers have also roped in small screen actress Sampada to play the second female lead opposite Nikhil.

The music of the highly anticipated Sandalwood biggie will be composed by Arjun Janya. The film will also be made simultaneously in Telugu as well. For the uninitiated, leading man Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s debut film Jaquar was dubbed and released in Hindi and did really well in the Hindi belt. This has been touted as one of the reasons for Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series to come on board as co-producers for the actor’s next big outing on the big screen.

On the work front, Nikhil Kumaraswamy was last seen in 2019’s Kurukshetra directed by Naganna. He also starred in Seetharama Kalyana opposite Rachita Ram.

