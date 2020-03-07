KGF 2 Director Prashanth Neel Hints At A New Update On The Yash Starrer; Deets Inside

After the big success of Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1, the makers are all set to bring the second installment of the film, KGF: Chapter 2. Ever since the KGF 2 announcement, Yash fans can't keep calm to witness the much-awaited film in the theatre.

The makers of KGF 2 have been updating their fans about the film. Earlier, the makers released Yash's KGF 2 poster. Amidst all, director of the film, Prashanth Neel has recently given a hint about the new update on the Yash-starrer.

Well, on Twitter, the executive producer of KGF 2 production company, Karthik Gowda informed fans on Twitter that they are going to get a new update on the film. He wrote, "U will have an update this month but not abt the teaserGrinning face with smiling eyes #KGFChapter2"

U will have an update this month but not abt the teaser😁 #KGFChapter2 — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) March 6, 2020

Replying to the same tweet, director Prashanth Neel hinted about an exclusive KGF 2 update. He wrote, "Finally!!!! U can smell the freedom about updates".

Finally!!!! U can smell the freedom about updates😅🤣 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) March 6, 2020

Well, KGF 2 makers might release a new poster of the Yash-starrer. But the information about the same is still under wraps. It seems like the makers are planning to give a big update on the occasion of Holi 2020. Well, we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Coming back to KGF: Chapter 2, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Sanjay Dutt is playing a negative role named Adheera. For KGF 2, Yash is working very hard on his physique. If reports are to be believed, he will sport six-pack abs in the film.

KGF 2 is surely going to be bigger than the first part as it has all the masala audience expect to witness on the big screen. The film's shooting is still going on and it will release in 2020.