      KGF 2 Teaser Starring Yash Will Not Release Anytime Soon, Reveal Makers

      Ever since Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 released, fans have been eagerly waiting to see KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres. Considering the buzz amongst the masses, the makers have been giving constant updates about KGF 2. A few days ago, director Prashanth Neel revealed that the second installment of KGF is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2020, i.e. Dussehra, and since then, fans can't keep calm.

      After the release date announcement, fans were curious to know about KGF 2 teaser. Reports were stating that the teaser of Yash-starrer will release in May or June. But now, the makers have clarified that KGF 2 teaser will not release anytime soon.

      KGF 2 Poster

      On Friday, Karthik Gowda from Hombale Films, revealed on Twitter that fans will have to wait for a long time to watch the teaser. He tweeted, "#KGFChapter 2 teaser won't be anytime soon. Closer to the release, we will have a trailer and a trailer with a bang. So stay home and stay safe now. Lets move ahead."(sic)

      Well, KGF 2 makers have kept i mind the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic. After all, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has indeed affected the entire world. Especially, the film industry as many films' releases have been postponed until the situation gets under control.

      Talking about KGF, the franchise is a special one for Yash, as the first installment was the biggest hit of his career. Yash is working very hard for KGF 2 as he's getting involved in every stage of the filming process.

      KGF 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

      Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 15:34 [IST]
