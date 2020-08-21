KGF Actor Yash’s Special Ganesh Chaturthi Wish Says ‘Our Spirits Are Not Hampered’

This year has seen everyone face a lot of issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, it's a time of great joy for everyone. KGF star Yash took to social media and shared wishes and also spoke about how even though celebrations won't be as grand as they have been till now, we should not give up hope.

Yash shared the wishes on his social media handle with the caption, "This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas😃"

This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas😃 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 21, 2020

The actor will next be seen in the highly anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2.

KGF Chapter 2: Yash Starrer's Remaining Portion To Be Shot Without Sanjay Dutt?

Yash Starrer KGF 2 To Get Delayed Due To Sanjay Dutt's Health Condition?