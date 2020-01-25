KGF: Chapter 1 Has Changed The Life Of Rocking Star Yash's Bodyguard Ram

Sandalwood superstar Yash's bodyguard Ram played the role of Garuda in KGF: Chapter 1. The bodyguard-actor is now flooded with lots of movie offers thanks to the massive success of the movie.

The Prashanth Neel directed KGF: Chapter 1 was a pan-India blockbuster that catapulted Yash to national fame and recognition. The actor had cast his personal bodyguard as the principal antagonist of the action extravaganza. For the uninitiated, prior to KGF, bodyguard Ram had nothing to do with acting. He was associated with the Rocking star for the longest time as his driver cum bodyguard. But after having served Yash for over 12 years, Ram decided to leave his construction business to become a full-time actor.

Even though Ram nurtured the acting dream, it did not happen until he was spotted by the KGF makers during the script discussions of the movie. On being selected by Prashanth Neel for the role, Ram undertook acting workshops for about a year whilst sweating it out in the gym to get in shape for the role.

The massive success of the Sandalwood biggie prompted him to add his character name as his prefix to his own name. As of now, Garuda Ram is not just flooded with Kannada offers, but from other south industries. The actor has now signed Karthi's Sultan. He will be also be seen in another negative role in Jayam Ravi and Taapsee Pannu starrer yet-untitled project. He will also be making his Telugu debut in a film starring Raj Tarun.

