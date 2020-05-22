KGF: Chapter 2 Digital Rights Of All Versions Bought By Amazon Prime For A Whopping Amount

KGF: Chapter 2 is the current talk of the town. The period action film, starring Yash, recently made it to the headlines with the rumours of a channel procuring the satellite rights of the film for Rs 120 crore. Well, as per a recent report, Amazon Prime has acquired the streaming rights of KGF: Chapter 2, for a whopping Rs 55 crore. It is said that the OTT giant has bought the digital rights of all versions of the film, i.e. Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Interestingly, the first instalment of the project, KGF: Chapter 1 became the most viewed Indian movie of 2019 on Amazon Prime. It is said that the streaming company took the decision to buy the rights, keeping in mind the impact the first instalment had created. However, there is no official confirmation made by the makers of KGF or Amazon Prime Video yet.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the makers of the period-action film have already resumed the production work amid the lockdown. As the state government has relaxed to resume a few post-production activities, the makers have decided to focus on the music of the film, composed by Ravi Basrur. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a blockbuster yet again. For the uninitiated, the first part of KGF: Chapter 2 became the first Kannada film to enter the Rs 200 crore club, thanks to it's tremendous running at the theatres. Well, now fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on the film.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Homable films, the movie is slated to hit the theatres on October 23. KGF: Chapter 2 has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist and features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Simha, Achyuth, and Vasishta in important roles.

